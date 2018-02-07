Jammu and Kashmir: 3 army personnel among 6 injured in mine blast along LoC in Rajouri

Three army personnel were among six people injured on Wednesday evening in a mine explosion along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an army official said.

An army team was engaged in a security clearance operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sundarban Sector when a mine exploded, a senior army officer told PTI.

In the blast, three army personnel and as many porters were injured. They were hospitalised, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, four Indian soldiers, including a 22-year-old officer, were killed and four other persons were injured on Sunday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts.

With inputs from agencies