Jammu and Kashmir: 2 militants killed in encounter in Kokernag in Anantnag district; second gunbattle in as many days

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the Army said.

"Two militants have been killed so far in an anti-insurgency operation in Larnoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district," an Army official said.

He said the operation was in progress when last reports came in. The identities of the slain militants were yet to be ascertained.

This is the second encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in as many days.

A militant was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

The gunbattle had begun after security forces launched a search operation in Zuhama village of Chadoora following information about the presence of militants, an official said.



