Jallikattu row: Ordinance is the permanent solution, says Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam

Chennai: Dismissing claims that the jallikattu ordinance was a temporary way out, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday said it (ordinance) was towards ensuring a permanent solution.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport before leaving for Madurai, he said, "This (ordinance) is the permanent solution for holding jallikattu."

Panneerselvam was responding to a query on the claims of protesters that the ordinance was not a permanent solution.

Though the ordinance was valid for 6 months, the Chief Minister said a bill will be introduced in the state assembly and it will be adopted replacing the ordinance.

Through the amendment Act, the hindrance for holding the bull-taming sport will be removed permanently, he added.

He also said jallikattu would definitely be held at Alanganallur village, on Sunday.

"Jallikattu will be held tomorrow. The bulls will dash (into the arena )," he said.

Later, arriving in Madurai, Panneerselvam said, "The people wanted the ban on jallikattu to be lifted and that has been done through an ordinance, and the sport would be held tomorrow."

The Chief Minister will inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur, famous for conducting the rural sport, at 10 am.

In an official release, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao said that he was satisfied that an ordinance was the most appropriate route to bring back jallikattu in the wake of massive protests across the state seeking nod for holding the event.