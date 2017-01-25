Jallikattu row: Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu govt to provide proper treatment to injured protesters

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday gave directions to the Tamil Nadu government to ensure proper treatment to those injured in the incidents that occurred during the pro-Jallikattu protests in Chennai.

Justice R Mahadevan gave the direction when advocate V Suresh made a submission about the violence in the city on Monday and alleged that the injured protesters were not being given proper treatment.

Advocate V Suresh submitted that the police action on the innocent people was a matter to be considered by the court.

The police had attacked several houses in some localities in this city, he alleged.

Recording the submissions, the judge also directed the counsel to file an affidavit with all relevant materials to support the claim.

Meanwhile, a petition filed by two pro-Jallikattu protesters, on Monday was adjourned for Wednesday.

The two petitioners in their plea made before the protests were withdrawn late Tuesday evening, have sought a direction to the police not to harass them.

The judge said it will be heard along with the petitions proposed to be filed by two other advocates relating to the violence, which broke out when police cracked down on the pro-Jallikattu protesters at the Marina beach in Chennai.

Besides, another petition on the comments reportedly made by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy with regard to Tamil culture and the banning of PETA will be heard on Wednesday.