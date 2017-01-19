Jallikattu row LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam to meet PM Modi as protests continue

As pro-Jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu continued to gain steam with a group of youngsters continuing their agitation in Chennai through the night, the state government on Wednesday held talks with agitators and assured its commitment to hold the bull taming sport in the state.
The government also told the youths that it would even approach the President seeking an ordinance on the matter.
State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, who alongwith his cabinet colleague K Pandiarajan held talks with representatives of the protesting youth in Chennai in the wee hours, said the 50 AIADMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will "exert required pressure on the Centre" for conduct of Jallikattu.
"Not just that, this government will also take steps to meet the President to seek an ordinance," Jayakumar said.
Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre repeatedly to issue an ordinance for the conduct of Jallikattu, held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal in mid-January.
More than 200 youths were taken into custody on Monday night after they held protests at Alanganallur village demanding lifting of the ban on Jallikattu.
Responding to the protestors' demands for an assurance from Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for conducting Jallikattu, School Education Minister Pandiarajan said the government cannot give any oral assurance and indicated that the chief minister could issue a statement later in the day on the matter.
The ministers urged the protestors to withdraw their agitation.
Chandramohan, one of the representatives who held talks with the ministers on behalf of the protestors, insisted thatthe chief minister support the bull taming sport.
"The government should understand the sentiments of the people and exert pressure on the Centre. They (ministers) have assured to find a solution," he said.
Meanwhile, the protestors at Marina, who converged on Tuesday following an agitation at Alanganallur in Madurai, were unrelenting in their demand for conducting Jallikattu and continued to stay put at the protest site and sat through the night.
The agitators claimed that more volunteers had either joined them or were on their way to join the protests.
Jan, 19 2017 IST
09:19 (IST)
Social media played key role in stir
23:08 (IST)
School, Colleges to remain shut in Tamil Nadu
Accordingto Times Now, schools and colleges in the state will remain shut on Thursday on account of the statewide protests in support of Jallikattu.
21:45 (IST)
Tamil Nadu CM leaves for Delhi, will meet PM, President on Thursday
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam has left from Chennai for New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday, according to India Today TV.
21:38 (IST)
Tamil Nadu CM positive Centre will yield to people's 'justified demands'
21:33 (IST)
Protesters clean their own trash, set precedent by sustained apolitical peaceful protest
The kind of mass movement being witnessed at the Marina Beach in Chennai, and across Tamil Nadu, is unprecedented in many ways. The movement, that media reports are comparing with the Arab Spring, has so far remained apolitical.
The protesters refused to meet politicians who came to the beach, according to IANS. The support for the movement spread entirely through social media and word of mouth. The protest was entirely impromptu.
At the Marina, the thousands braving the heat initially found getting food difficult. But with appeals for food sent through social media, food packets started arriving along with volunteers.
Meanwhile, according to a report in The News Minute, as the trash started accumulating on the beach, volunteers from within the folds of the crowd staretd coordinating and cleaning up the beach. Garbage bags were distributed and people helped gather the garbage at one spot so that it is easier for the Chennai corporation to collect it.
21:15 (IST)
Tamil Nadu's 'Arab Spring' set to enter third day
Tamil Nadu experienced a sort of `Arab Spring' with thousands of youths massed on the Marina beach on Wednesday for a second day and set to continue the protest in support of Jallikattu.
They rejected Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's appeal to end the mass protest. He promised to personally press Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue an ordinance to allow Jallikattu.
The demonstration began on Tuesday morning after police arrested Jallikattu supporters in Alanganallur town in Madurai district.
After police disconnected the power supply to the Marina Beach, the young crowd used mobile phone lights at night to continue their protests on Tuesday Night. The protests are likely to continue through Wednesday night as well.
With inputs from IANS
21:01 (IST)
Centre's 2016 notification on Jallikattu balances sport, animal care: Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday that the Centre's January 2016 notification, which is under legal scrutiny allowed the traditional sport while accommodating animal care concerns.
The Centre, on 8 January, 2016, had issued a notification lifting ban on Jallikattu with certain restrictions, which has been stayed by the Supreme Court.
Javadekar, who earlier held the Environment and Forests portfolio, remained positive that the Centre's notification will stand judicial scrutiny as it was a very "balanced" solution taking care of both, animal rights and people's sentiment.
20:55 (IST)
Protests to continue through the night for the second day
According to Times Now's ground report, the protesters are camping at Marina beach through the night for the second day at stretch.
The Tamil Nadu chief minister had earlier urged the people to call off the protests and assured them that the government will use all the legal options available to reintroduce the sport.
However, the TV channel report states that the protesters have already camped at the beach and are not ready to withdraw their protest until concrete steps are taken to meet their demand.
20:48 (IST)
Police tries to disperse crowds, protesters unrelenting
20:31 (IST)
Violence is inherent to sports like Jallikattu: Peta activist
A Peta activist, speaking to CNN-News 18, clarified the animal rights organisation's stand on the issue. Countering the pro-Jallikattu argument that the bull is brought up with love and care, the activist said that the sport is inherently violent towards the animal.
Several voices coming in favour of the sport have been demanding rigorous regulations to weed out "specific cases of animal cruelty." However, the Peta activist felt that it is impossible to take out violence from the sport.
"Bull is not anatomically inclined to run. It will run only when it fears something. So to instill that fear you will have to poke them, jab them, break their bones so in that sense violence is inherent to the sport. You cannot take violence out of Jallikattu," he said.
20:03 (IST)
Sasikala promises to 'rein in Peta' amid massive groundswell against animal rights organisation
AIADMK cheif VK Sasikala promised to adopt all legal measures to ban Peta, while hitting out at her opponents for giving legal recognition to the animal rights group.
“PETA, an organisation based abroad is targeting Tamil culture. It was the DMK and Congress government that gave legal recognition to PETA by adding the bull in the performance animals list,” The News Minutequoted her as saying.
19:10 (IST)
Watch: Tamil actor Vijay's message in support of Jallikattu, actor says PETA must be sent back home
19:04 (IST)
Ashwin Ravichandran bats for Jallikattu, praises youth for peaceful movement
18:52 (IST)
Watch: Protests gain momentum across Tamil Nadu
18:47 (IST)
Tamil actor Nayanthara bats for Jallikattu
Southern film actress Nayanthara on Wednesday came out in support of Jallikattu and the youngsters who are protesting against the ban on the ancient and popular bull-taming sport, celebrated during Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.
"The power of youth is proven again. What Tamil Nadu has been witnessing for the past few days in support of Jallikattu is an unprecedented history. It indeed makes me proud to be part of this state," Nayanthara, who is one of the leading Tamil film stars, said in a statement.
With inputs from IANS
18:36 (IST)
'Jallikattu uprising indicates failure of political class in understanding the Tamil sentiment'
TS Sudhir, in his Firstpost article, argues that "outpouring of the anger and anguish" that is being witnessed at the Marina Beach simply indicates the failure of political class in understanding the Tamil sentiment.
"Over the past 48 hours, the jallikattu uprising has brought this part of Chennai, abutting the beach, to a standstill. It is as if Tamil Nadu wants to tell the rest of mainland India that its feelings matter," his article reads.
Read his opinion on the issue here.
18:25 (IST)
Tamil Nadu CM urges youth to call off protests, says will meet PM Modi to urge ordinance
18:24 (IST)
AIADMK chief VK Sasikala urges Centre to promulgate ordinance allowing Jallikattu
18:21 (IST)
18:14 (IST)
Images of protests from Tamil Nadu
18:13 (IST)
People's force will be a game changer: Actor Khushbu on Jallikattu
18:11 (IST)
'Makar Sankranti, much like Bakr-Id, is a day of cruel animal slaughter throughout India'
Union Minister for Women & Child Development and a noted animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, in her Firstpost article, highlights how animal cruelty takes place on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, not just in the form of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, but across India. Read her take on the issue here.
18:05 (IST)
Actor Suriya voices support for pro-Jallikattu protests
Latest amid the voices, in support of Jallikattu, coming from the Tamil film industry is of actor Suriya Sivakumar, who says the sport is a part of Tamil identity.
Lending his support to what he called the "people's movement," he said that the laws are made for the people and not vice versa. He put out a statement on his twitter account supporting the ancient sport.
17:26 (IST)
Protesters say introduce regulations but don't ban our cultural sport
According a ground report by CNN-News 18, the protesters camping at Chennai's Marina beach are predominantly young, educated people who have come out in support of the sport without any political backing. The news channel's report states that people in Chennai are appealing to the government to introduce new regulations to weed out instances of animal cruelty. However, they are insistent that an outright ban on the sport is an insult to the Tamil pride.
17:06 (IST)
In Pictures: Massive protests held in Madurai against Peta and SC ban on Jallikattu
15:54 (IST)
Protests against ban on Jallikattu rage across Tamil Nadu
According to CNN-News18 report, the massive crowd gathered at Marina Beach in Chennai is one of the smaller congregations of people out on streets to protest the ban against the ancient sport.
The report states that protests across Tamil Nadu in cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur are taking to streets to demand the lifting of ban on Jallikattu.
15:49 (IST)
In Pictures: Mass protests against animal rights organisation Peta and against the Supreme Court's ban on Jallikattu
15:35 (IST)
How Kamal Haasan depicted Jallikattu on screen
Actor Kamal Hassan has supported Jallikattu stating that he was an avid fan of the sport. Haasan said that people should not confuse Jallikattu with bull fighting in Spain, where the animal is often killed. He said that all those who feel the bull taming sport should be banned, should ideally give up on biryani, too.
The Tamil actor has he came up with a film that not only reinvigorated the artist within but also immortalised Jallikattu, an ancient sport that is almost 5,000 years old. Read Gautam Chinatmani's analysis on how Hassan made a comeback in his career while immortalizing the sport on screen through his film Virumandi.
15:22 (IST)
AIADMK MPs to meet President, PM on Jallikattu tomorrow
According to CNN-News18, the ruling party's MPs are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday to seek their intervention against the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu. The AIADMK MPs will also submit memorandum on the ancient sport and request promulgation of an ordinance to allow the sport.
15:19 (IST)
Bring in whatever rules but jallikattu must be held: Rajnikanth
The Tamil Superstar has time and again come out in support of the ancient Tamil sport that the state looks at as part of the Tamil identity.
"Bring in whatever rules but jallikattu must be held to keep up the traditions of our Tamil culture," Rajnikanth had said.
Read hear the superstar's take on the bull-taming sport.
15:12 (IST)
Youth camp overnight at Marina beach, demand ban on Peta
The protest started on Tuesday morning after hearing the news about the arrest of jallikattu protestors in Alanganallur in Madurai district, which was carried out ater into the night.
Following this, the Chennai Police tried to disperse the crowd by disconnecting the power supply at Marina Beach, but the protestors continued their protest with the help of their mobile phone lights in the night.
The protests picked up further momentum on Wednesday, as word spread and more people thronged the Marina Beach and raised pro-jallikattu slogans.
A law student hailing from Chennai spoke to CNN-News18, "Jallikattu is part of our tradition and it represents the Tamil pride. If anything then the governemnt should ban Peta."
15:04 (IST)
Congress leader Khushbu supports pro-Jallikattu protests
South Indian film actor and national spokesperson of the Congress party, Khushbu Sundar has extended her support to the pro-Jallikattu protests being held state-wise. She said that the power of the youth should not be under estimated.
14:57 (IST)
'Jallikattu part of Tamil pride: Gautami'
Popular Tamil film actress Gautami has said that things have gone beyond a point where the government cannot deny what is happening. Asserting that Jallikattu defines Tamil traditions, she insisted that the ancient sport should be protected rather than banned.
14:45 (IST)
Tamil actors extend support for Jallikattu
Tamil actors such as Vijay, G.V Prakash Kumar and Suriya extended their support for Jallikattu and also voiced against the arrest of those who have demonstrated in support of the ancient and popular bull-taming sport.
Earlier, actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Simbu had extended their support in favour of the bull-taming sport.
14:44 (IST)