Jallikattu row LIVE: Madurai event likely to be called off, protesters want 'permanent' solution

As pro-Jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu continued to gain steam with a group of youngsters continuing their agitation in Chennai through the night, the state government on Wednesday held talks with agitators and assured its commitment to hold the bull taming sport in the state.
The government also told the youths that it would even approach the President seeking an ordinance on the matter.
State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, who alongwith his cabinet colleague K Pandiarajan held talks with representatives of the protesting youth in Chennai in the wee hours, said the 50 AIADMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will "exert required pressure on the Centre" for conduct of Jallikattu.
"Not just that, this government will also take steps to meet the President to seek an ordinance," Jayakumar said.
Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre repeatedly to issue an ordinance for the conduct of Jallikattu, held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal in mid-January.
More than 200 youths were taken into custody on Monday night after they held protests at Alanganallur village demanding lifting of the ban on Jallikattu.
Responding to the protestors' demands for an assurance from Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for conducting Jallikattu, School Education Minister Pandiarajan said the government cannot give any oral assurance and indicated that the chief minister could issue a statement later in the day on the matter.
The ministers urged the protestors to withdraw their agitation.
Chandramohan, one of the representatives who held talks with the ministers on behalf of the protestors, insisted thatthe chief minister support the bull taming sport.
"The government should understand the sentiments of the people and exert pressure on the Centre. They (ministers) have assured to find a solution," he said.
Meanwhile, the protestors at Marina, who converged on Tuesday following an agitation at Alanganallur in Madurai, were unrelenting in their demand for conducting Jallikattu and continued to stay put at the protest site and sat through the night.
The agitators claimed that more volunteers had either joined them or were on their way to join the protests.
Jan, 22 2017 IST
Jallikattu to take place on Sunday
Jallikattu prtotests reach Delhi | News18
Jallikattu protests: People hold dharna in Coimbatore
Jallikattu the sport of the brave, we want emergency ordinance: Panneerselvam
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam addressed reporters and said that he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to pass an emergency ordinance.
"We need to bring an emergrency ordinance," said the Tamil Nadu chief minister. "I have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We all want an emergency ordinance to be brought for jallikattu."
"PM Modi said he gives highest importance to cultural values of the state. He assured he will extend full support to us," ANI further quoted him as saying.
"In addition to this, Tamil Nadu is also facing drought. This has caused immense pain and misery to Tamil Nadu," he said. "We requested the Centre for drought-relief measures. We have requested the Centre to sanction Rs 32,000 crore for drought relief."
"Jallikattu is the sport of the brave," he said.
Holiday in Tamil Nadu
The state government in Tamil Nadu has declared Thursday a holiday. With schools and colleges remaining shut, numbers of protestors at Marina Beach expected to swell.
09:27 (IST)
09:26 (IST)
Madurai event likely to be called off
Because of severe opposition, the jallikattu event at Madurai is likely to be called off, said news reports. The protesters have demanded a 'permanent' solution to the jallikattu issue.
18:18 (IST)
Panneerselvam thanks PM for support to jallikattu
Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support to jallikattu, an emotive issue which triggered mass protests across the state. "On behalf of the government and people of Tamil Nadu, I thank you for all your support and assistance in enabling jallikattu to be held in Tamil Nadu once again during the Pongal season, upholding the culture and tradition of the people of Tamil Nadu," he in a letter. Panneerselvam said the Tamil Nadu government had issued an ordinance, enabling the conduct of the bull-taming sport, after obtaining the prior instructions of the President Pranab Mukherjee as envisaged under Article 213 of the Constitution. "The Ordinance was promulgated by the government of Tamil Nadu and jallikattu is to be conducted with customary fervour all over the state with all the necessary safeguards," he said.
17:53 (IST)
New jallikattu law in upcoming Assembly session
17:52 (IST)
Vaadivasal to be opened, announces CM Panneerselvam
Vaadivasal will be opened and the bulls which have been locked up will come, so that the jallikattu warriors can embrace them, says Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam
17:52 (IST)
17:50 (IST)
Panneerselvam thanks PM Modi for support in enabling jallikattu
17:46 (IST)
Salman Khurshid not in favour of ordinance
17:43 (IST)
Not a long-term solution, says Salman Khurshid
The ordinance allowing jallikattu will be a short-term solution which won't resolve the actual issue, laments Congress leader Salman Khurshid
17:28 (IST)
People continue to throng Marina beach
The ordinance has been cleared and the state government has announced it will hold a jallikattu event in Madurai on Sunday, but thousands of people continue to throng Marina Beach in Chennai
17:22 (IST)
Tamil Nadu to witness jallikattu again
Governor Vidyasagar Rao gives his assent to the emergency ordinance, permitting the state government to hold jallikattu events once again
17:21 (IST)
Jallikattu to take place on Sunday
Clearing ordinance hastily sets a dangerous precedent
The Tamil Nadu government's proposal to bring an ordinance to allow the conduct of jallikattu and the central government's agreement to facilitate presidential assent to such an ordinance, sets a rather dangerous precedent when it comes to the law relating to animal welfare in India. Read more on this by Ajay Kumar.
19:49 (IST)
Centre clears jallikattu ordinance
Watch: Music legend breaks his fast live on Periscope
18:17 (IST)
AR Rahman breaks his one-day fast in support of jallikattu
17:08 (IST)
Ordinance draft sent to Centre
The Tamil Nadu government has finished drafting the ordinance that will legalise the banned sport. The draft ordinance has been sent to the Centre for its nod, according to NDTV.
16:53 (IST)
PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss welcomes ordinance but says won't accept stopgap solutions
PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss told Times Now that he welcomes the state and central government's move to promulgate an ordinance to allow jallikattu, but said that he will not be satisfied with any stopgap solutions.
He said that the youth, who have been protesting against the ban on the cultural sports will not accept a temporary solution and would agree on nothing but a permanent provision in law that validates their tradition.
He also said that if the option to promulgate an ordinance was available, why didn't the government do it before the festival of Pongal.
He also said that whatever the org has done is very good and has full backing of SC.
16:31 (IST)
Jallikattu protests a lesson for Hindutva forces that India is a pluralistic society: Owaisi
Taking the pro-jallikattu protests raging across Tamil Nadu as an opportunity to hit out at the centre , AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the movement should serve as a lesson for Hindutva forces.
Owaisi said in a tweet that Hindutva forces must learn that India can not have one culture, and therefore a Uniform Civil Code can't be imposed on all.
16:07 (IST)
Superstars Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan join pro-jallikattu protests
According to a report inTimes Now, Tamil Superstar Rajnikanth and Kamal Hasan joined the protest at the South Indian Artistes Association, popularly known as Nadigar Sangam. Apart from him, other prominent actors such as Suriya, Ajith and Dhanush have also joined the protest in support of the ancient Tamil sport.
14:44 (IST)
Cannot direct Centre, state govt to enact special law: Madras HC
The Madras high court dismissed a PIL seeking enactment of a special law with conditions by the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government for holding jallikattu, saying it cannot issue such a direction. "The court cannot issue such a direction," the bench, comprising chief justice SK Kaul and Justice M Sundar said, while hearing a petition by KK Ramesh, managing trustee of Tamil Nadu Centre for Public Interest Litigation. On a plea by advocate R Krishnamurthy for action against "illegal" gathering of a large number of people on the Marina beach in support of jallikattu, the bench said it is an administrative matter. "It is a matter of administration, approach the government," it said.
14:26 (IST)
Rajnath assures action on promulgation of ordinance
Pressing for an ordinance for conducting Jallikattu, AIADMK MPs met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who assured them that the Centre will take action so that the Tamil Nadu government could promulgate it in the next few days. The MPs, led by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, requested the home minister to intervene to ensure promulgation of an ordinance to end the ban on the conduct of Jallikattu. "The Home Minister has assured us that the file on ordinance will be processed as early as possible so that the ordinance can be promulgated in next two-three days," Thambidurai told PTI.
14:23 (IST)
Revoke of ban on jallikattu a win-win scenario for O Panneerselvam
"The protesting students at Chennai's Marina Beach and also at Madurai categorically declared that they would call off their protest only after jallikattu takes place. The protestors refused to heed to the request of senior police officials here to disperse after they read out Panneerselvam's statement. Panneerselvam said the state government would promulgate an ordinance to conduct jallikattu and urged demonstrators to withdraw their protests. "The student protest is the culmination of the stand taken by the central government on various issues concerning Tamil Nadu like the Cauvery river water sharing, jallikattu," R Arul, secretary, Pasumai Thayagam, a non-government organisation (NGO)," writes TS Sudhir. Read the full article here
14:07 (IST)
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad says Modi govt respects Tamil sentiments
13:56 (IST)
Pro-jallikattu protests reach Mumbai
13:37 (IST)
DMK blames Tamil Nadu state govt for 'not doing enough'
DMK president MK Stalin, throwing the party's weight firmly behind the pro-jallikattu protestors, has hit out against the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government for not doing more
13:34 (IST)
Normal life in Pondicherry hit by bandh in support of jallikattu
Normal life was hit in Puducherry by the bandh called by various Tamil outfits and students' organisations in support of holding the banned Jallikattu event, to which various political parties, including ruling Congress, have extended support. All private inter-state and intra-state bus services, autorickshaws and contract carriages kept off the roads. State transport buses operated skeletal services. Vegetable and fish vending stalls, jewellery shops, tea stalls, hotels and other shops and establishments downed shutters. Cinema houses too suspended morning and noon shows. However medical shops, electricity and water supply was not affected as they were exempt from the bandh.
13:31 (IST)
Panneerselvam to inaugurate jallikattu event
13:27 (IST)
Ordinance draft bill may be ready by evening, says Panneerselvam
13:18 (IST)
Centre promises swift action
13:11 (IST)
Centre preparing amendment to Prevention of Cruelty Act
Union Environment Minister Anil Dave says the Centre is preparing amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty Act, and a clear solution to the jallikattu row will be ready in "a day or two". Also assures that values of Tamil Nadu state and Tamil people will be protected.
13:04 (IST)
If we can eat animals, why does it matter how we treat them?
"Many traditions, across all religions in India have undergone a change over a period of time to keep up with the changing times. For example, there is no e-darshan on television for senior citizens who cannot make the pilgrimage to holy shrines. Prasadam (sacred food) is now delivered via the postal service. Especially in Tamil Nadu, where barriers of gender and caste have been broken with respect to temple entry and priesthood. Culture constantly undergoes reform and changes depend on the context of the society concerned. In a country like India with a very strong backbone of animal rights jurisprudence and activism, originally spearheaded by the likes of Rukmini Devi Arundale who founded the Animal Welfare Board of India, it is sad that in the name of culture practices like jallikattu continue to be defended," writes Ajay Kumar. Read the full piece here
12:55 (IST)
DMK workers to launch day-long fast
12:55 (IST)
AIADMK leaders to meet Pranab Mukherjee
AIADMK MPs to meet President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi, to discuss the issue of jallikattu ban with him
12:46 (IST)
Jallikattu will take place in a couple of days, assures M Thambi Durai
12:41 (IST)
Assamese protesters seek revoke of ban on Bulbuli fights
"Seeing the momentum that protests against the ban on jallikattu has picked up in Tamil Nadu, people from Assam are now demanding that the Supreme Court lifts the ban on nightingale fights that take place in the northeastern state during the harvest festival Magh Bihu also known as Bhogali Bihu."
12:28 (IST)
Protests reach Jantar Mantar
12:21 (IST)
Tamil identity has been a deep fault-line for at least half a century
"There is no doubt that animal rights must be protected. It is the sign of a civilised society. The converse must be borne in mind, however. Through history, blood sport ?— and other sorts of power — play, including gender domination — have been the norm in various societies in various ways...Only the naive and foolish would be oblivious to the extent to which alternative cultural frames have gained mind-space over the past quarter century, and the rapidity with which those fames are gaining political ground across the world," writes David Devadas. Read the full article here
12:20 (IST)
Courts must view public sentiment with more sympathy
"However, the reaction cannot be expected to be the same when the entire festival is scrapped to deal with a minor problem. The assault is then directly on the religious or other sentiment of people. That exactly is the case with jallikattu. Locals consider the sport as part of their history, a tradition running for over centuries. They would accept if there are rules to stop unwelcome aberrations such as torturing the animals. Like loud speakers in festivals this practice is not central to the occasion. Activists of Peta and the court should have focused on this aspect instead of going for a ban jallikattu itself. A solution akin to that in the case of Dahi Handi in Maharashtra would have been apt," writes Akshaya Mishra. Read the full article here
12:18 (IST)
Tamil Nadu protests not to stage bull-fights, but to safeguard cultural autonomy
"Had it been just the love for a sport played once a year in some rural pockets of the state, tens of thousands of people wouldn’t have poured on to the streets demanding an ordinance to neutralise the Supreme Court Court ban. When they are told that a practice that’s closely identified with their nationalism is illegal, they find it an assault on their identity. And, as it has happened earlier, such a threat often comes with the fear of invasion, compromise of sovereignty and loss of ethnic pride," writes G Pramod Kumar. Read the full article here
12:07 (IST)
Owaisi connects jallikattu with Uniform Civil Code
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says the massive jallikattu protests prove that Uniform Civil Code cannot be implemented in India.
12:04 (IST)
Soli Sorabjee not in favour of jallikattu protests
11:50 (IST)
Jallikattu prtotests reach Delhi | News18
11:37 (IST)
Jallikattu protests: People hold dharna in Coimbatore
11:25 (IST)
DMK president MK Stalin released
11:20 (IST)
BJP claims it's the 'only party' to stand up for Tamil rights
11:15 (IST)
Panneerselvam promises to hold jallikattu in 2 days
11:10 (IST)
AR Rahman to break fast at 6.14 pm
11:07 (IST)
DMK wants all-party meet
DMK leader Kanimozhi has said the party has requested the state government to permit an all-party meet on enactment of an emergency law to tackle the jallikatty issue.
11:04 (IST)
Centre in talks with TN govt, says Mukul Rohatgi