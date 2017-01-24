Jallikattu row: Anti-social elements crept into the protests, says police

Chennai: The Chennai Police on Monday said anti-social elements had "crept" into the pro-jallikattu protests in Chennai, which turned violent and also asserted that it will not allow such persons to exploit the situation.

Police Commissioner S George said even in the morning, most protesters had said they were satisfied with the jallikattu ordinance and also a bill to replace it.

Only "certain groups were resisting," he told reporters in Chennai on Monday night.

"There were anti-social elements and miscreants who crept into the protesting crowd and diverted the demands, which we got to know from our intelligence wing. Based on it, we decided to disperse the crowd." he added.

Police used force only after stones were pelted at them, he claimed, adding, the police personnel had no intention to attack or harm people.

As many as 94 cops sustained injuries while 51 police vehicles were damaged in Monday's violence, he said.

"There are sporadic incidents taking place in different parts even now. We are controlling them. We are dealing with it. We will deal with it firmly and more police personnel are coming and they will be deployed."

"Wherever anti-social elements are trying to exploit the situation, the city police will not allow (it), the Tamil Nadu police will not allow (it)," he asserted.

George said, even a police station was attacked, women cops not spared, and 'disruptions' had happened at over 90 locations in the city, he said.

The police have detained about 40 persons for interrogation in connection with today's violence, he said, adding, the situation was now under control.

On a video showing a police personnel purportedly setting a vehicle on fire, the city police commissioner said the matter would be probed.