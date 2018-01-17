Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: 42-year-old man gored to death in Vadamalapur; toll rises to five

Pudukottai: A 42-year-old man was gored to death during a bull-taming event organised as part of the pongal festivities at Vadamalapur in the district on Wednesday, taking the toll related to jallikattu this season to five police said.

The victim Jeeva, who had come to watch the sport was attacked by a bull, they said.

On Tuesday, three spectators were killed during jallikattu and manjavirattu held in Tiruchirapalli and Sivaganga districts.

The sport, synonymous with Pongal festivities in this region, returned in its full traditional gaiety during the festive period after a gap of three seasons, last year.

Jallikattu remained banned following a Supreme Court order in May 2014 before the state government last year brought an ordinance to facilitate its conduct at the height of a massive protest held at Marina beach in Chennai and several places across the state.