Jailed Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari suffers heart attack, shifted to hospital

Uttar Pradesh MLA and jailed don Mukhtar Ansari suffered a heart attack inside the premises of Banda Jail on Tuesday, according to media reports.

He has now been shifted to a hospital, and is known to be in critical condition, CNN-News18 reported.

#BREAKING -- Jailed don Mukhtar Ansari suffers heart attack; he is being taken to hospital from Banda jail in critical condition pic.twitter.com/xRmdoPFMTZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 9, 2018

Ansari suffered the attack on Tuesday morning while his wife, Afsa was visiting him in the jail on Tuesday, according to Aaj Tak. Afsa, in shock after seeing her husband's condition, also suffered a cardiac arrest, Aaj Tak reported. The report also added that Ansari and his wife may be referred

Ansari has been elected as an MLA from the Mau constituency a record five times, according to ABP News.

In September 2017, a fast-track court in UP acquitted Ansari, and seven others in the murder of contractor Ajay Pratap Singh, who was gunned down in broad daylight on 29 August, 2009. However, he was to remain in jail despite acquittal following other cases pending against him.

Earlier in February, the Delhi High Court set aside a trial court order granting custody parole to the for canvassing in the UP Assembly polls.