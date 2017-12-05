You are here:
J Jayalalithaa's death anniversary: AIADMK functionaries pay tribute in Tamil Nadu, vow to follow Amma's footsteps

IndiaFP StaffDec, 05 2017 21:35:41 IST

Former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa was today remembered on her first death anniversary with party veterans K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam leading workers in paying tributes to their 'Amma' at her mausoleum in Chennai. PTI

Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran also took out a procession with his supporters and paid floral tributes at Jayalalithaa's mausoleum. PTI

AIADMK functionaries led by the two veterans also paid tributes at the memorial of party founder, the late chief minister M G Ramachandran. Later, the party workers led by Panneerselvam took an oath to mark the day. PTI

Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed by her supporters as 'Amma', meaning mother in Tamil. They recalled the "relentless hard work of Amma" in making AIADMK a successful people's movement and each one of them vowed to be a true party worker walking in the footsteps of the late leader to ensure the party's growth. PTI

Published Date: Dec 05, 2017 09:35 pm | Updated Date: Dec 05, 2017 09:35 pm


