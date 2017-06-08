IWF recommends gourmet food, energy drinks as 'additional diet' to 10 core athletes

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has reportedly suggested gourmet foods and energy drinks to the connoisseur as 'additional diet' to the 10 core athletes at the Patiala national camp.

According to a report in Thursday's Times of India, the IWF have stated that the recommended menu is essential for Indian weightlifters to compete for medals at the global events, including the 2018 Commonwealth, Asian Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a letter to the Sports Authority of India, the IWF has listed broccoli, bell papers, cherry tomatoes, rocket leaves, Thai basil, baby spinach, oysters on the half shell, smoked salmon, heart artichokes, seared mushrooms, bagels and salad items.

"A proper diet is essential if we want a lean athletic physique and faster recovery from heavy training loads in national camps and it is imperative to include these items in the daily diet provided to national campers," the IWF letter said.

A number of fruits include kiwi, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, avocado, dragon fruit, pears and apricot, while Muscle Blaze Isotonic and Enerzel figure among energy drinks for the lifters. Despite being rich, such food and drinks are too expensive to be a part of most athletes' daily menu.

To make sure that the athletes don't miss out on their daily requirements, the Federation wants the 10 chosen ones to be given Rs 1,500 instead of Rs 650 as daily diet allowance from June.

The 10 weightlifters in the core group are S Sathish Kumar (77 kg), Vikas Thakur and RV Rahul among men, S Mirabai Chanu (48 kg), K Sanjita Chanu (53 kg) and Punam Yadav (69 kg) among women. Youth weightlifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga, M Raja, Gulam Navi and R Varun too figure in the group.