Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Hyderabad: US president Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump arrived in India early on Tuesday to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), beginning in Hyderabad later in the day.

#WATCH Ivanka Trump arrived in Hyderabad, late last night; will be attending Global Entrepreneurship Summit #GES2017pic.twitter.com/3FozL12bF4

— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, India's Ambassador to the US Navteej Sarna, and senior officials of the central and Telangana governments welcomed her at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad around 3 am.

"Warm welcome to a special guest. Advisor to the President of USA@IvankaTrump arrives in Hyderabad," tweeted Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

Warm welcome to a special guest. Advisor to the President of the USA @IvankaTrump arrives in Hyderabad. She is leading the US delegation to the eighth edition of Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 pic.twitter.com/HNh29RNAfg — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 27, 2017

She later drove to Trident Hotel in Hitec City, about two kilometres from Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of GES.

State government officials had earlier said that she will stay in Westin Hotel in the same area.

Ivanka, who is leading the US delegation, will be attending the inaugural session in the evening along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The three-day event being co-hosted by the US and India will be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and eco-system supporters from 159 countries.