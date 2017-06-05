ISRO's GSLV MK III D1 mission highlights: The heaviest Indian rocket successfully launches the GSAT-19

The GSLV MK III D1 mission is the first development flight of the GSLV MK III with the indigenously developed cryogenic engine on board. The 25 hour countdown is progressing smoothly, and the launch is scheduled to take place at 5:28 PM. However, the pre-launch programming on DoorDarshan National is expected to start at 4:55 PM. The total duration of the flight is expected to be around 16 minutes. There are three stages to the rocket, with four separation events.

The GSLV MK III has been dubbed the “Fat Boy”, but ISRO officials have referred to it as India’s “workhorse” rocket of the future. The current “workhorse” rocket is the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which is one of the most reliable launch vehicles in the world. This will be the third consecutive flight by ISRO in 2017 considered to be a milestone, following the February launch of 104 satellites on board a single rocket, and the deployment of the South Asia Satellite in May, which was India’s gift to countries in the region.