ISRO's GSLV MK III D1 mission highlights: The heaviest Indian rocket successfully launches the GSAT-19

The GSLV MK III D1 mission is the first development flight of the GSLV MK III with the indigenously developed cryogenic engine on board. The 25 hour countdown is progressing smoothly, and the launch is scheduled to take place at 5:28 PM. However, the pre-launch programming on DoorDarshan National is expected to start at 4:55 PM. The total duration of the flight is expected to be around 16 minutes. There are three stages to the rocket, with four separation events.
The GSLV MK III has been dubbed the “Fat Boy”, but ISRO officials have referred to it as India’s “workhorse” rocket of the future. The current “workhorse” rocket is the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which is one of the most reliable launch vehicles in the world. This will be the third consecutive flight by ISRO in 2017 considered to be a milestone, following the February launch of 104 satellites on board a single rocket, and the deployment of the South Asia Satellite in May, which was India’s gift to countries in the region.
In case you missed it, the launch can be seen here along with the pre-launch programming and the post launch coverage of the jubilant ISRO officials.
ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar outlines some of the exciting launches in store. There are two launches towards the end of month, the 23rd PSLV-C28 mission is scheduled for the 23rd and the GSAT-17 launch is scheduled for 28th.
Tapan Misra, Director of the Space Applications Centre has said, "ISRO has given birth to a Baahubali today".
ISRO is now looking to develop a semi-cryogenic engine. The next step is to get the capability to launch 6 ton payloads. Venkita Krishnan, director IPRC, has indicated that these steps will take shorter than the long development time needed for the GSLV MK III, because of the learnings gained from the maiden flight of India's heaviest launch vehicle.
There are more indigenous components on the GSLV MKIII than any other launch vehicle used by India so far.
ISRO officials are outlining the possibilities of using India's heaviest rocket for commercialising launch services for the 4 ton class of satellites.
The scientist responsible for the cryoengine development has called the GSLV MK III an "obedient boy", a name that plays with the "fat boy" monicker for the GSLV MK III and the GSLV MK II which is jokingly referrred to as "naughty boy"
The mission director has acknowledged the importance of and thanked the canteen at the ISRO facility in contributing towards the success of the launch.
Mission director Ayappan has said, "We have doubled our GTO capability. I am very proud and honoured, excited like everyone in ISRO with the GSLV MK-III D1 mission. We have made this 'Make in India' launch vehicle. Thank you, team ISRO."
The mission was a test bed for the latest cryogenic technologies developed by ISRO.
Narendra Modi has congradulated ISRO for the launch. The prime minister is known to be a space buff, and the South Asia Satellite launch was his pet project.
Private industries have played a major role in the development of the various technologies in India's fifth generation rocket with heavy lift capabilities.
ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar says "GSLV MK III has successfully put into orbit the GSAT-19. We will be looking forward to the operation of the satellite".
The first demonstration flight of the GSLV MK III with the high thrust cryogenic engine has been successfull.
The GSAT-19 communication has been sucessfully injected into the intended orbit.
The C25 engine shutoff command has been issued.
We are towards the end of the flight. The rocket will eventually reach a velocity of 10,260 m/s.
There are multiple facilities monitoring the launch including ground stations at Sriharikota, Bengaluru, Port Blair and Brunei.
About 250 seconds are left in the flight.
Apart from serving the communications needs of India, the Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer (GRASP) payload will monitor the effects of space weather on the critical electronic components on the communication satellite.
The rocket is at a velocity of 4,900 m/s which is about half of the velocity it will achieve at the time of the GSAT-19 seperation.
The c25 is the heaviest cryogenic stage built by ISRO so far. It uses 28 tons of propellant. The flight parameters are a very close match to the pre-flight predictions.
The second stage has separated, and the ignition of the indigenous c25 has been confirmed. The performance is nominal.
The strap on motors, the core stage, the heat shield and the payload fairing have all separated successfully. The second stage is the next separation event.
We have lift-off. The team is cheering.
The first stage is about to fire in 20 seconds.
We are two minutes away from the launch.
There are three stages in the rocket. The two S 200 stages have a composite solid fuel. The L110 hypergolic liquid propellant. The C25 stage is cryogenic. The flight is expected to last around 16 seconds.
There are six minutes left in the countdown, on board sensors are monitoring the critical parameters of the rocket.
The GSAT-19 on board is the first of a series of three high capacity communication satellites that are meant to meet the future communication requirements of the country, boost internet speeds in India and transform the entertainment industry
All the three stages of the GSLV MK III are new developments.
The first suborbital test flight of the GSLV MKIII was conducted on 18 December, 2014. The launch tested a crew re-entry module shown above for future ISRO manned missions, which is expected to use the GSLV MKIII.
All you need to know about ISRO’s indigenous cryogenic engine to be used in the GSLV MKIII-D1 mission.
ISRO is showing a short pre-recorded documentary about the GSLV MK-III and its three stages.