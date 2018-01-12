You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

ISRO PSLV-C40 launch: Narendra Modi congratulates scientists, calls it achievement for space agency and India

India Saraswati Sundas Jan 12, 2018 11:54:32 IST

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed ISRO scientists for the successful PSLV C-40 mission, saying the moment signifies the agency's achievements as well the country's "bright future" in space programme.

ISRO successfully launched India's weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and 29 other spacecraft onboard
its dependable Polar rocket PSLV-C40 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Further, benefits of India's success "are available to our partners," he added.

"Out of the 31 Satellites, 28 belonging to 6 other countries are carried by today's launch," he said in another tweet.

Friday's successful mission came after a rare failure in August last year when the PSLV-C39 could not release the
backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H due to a technical snag in the fourth and last stage.

 

Click here for LIVE updates.


Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 11:54 AM | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018 11:54 AM

Also See






Street art comes to Sassoon Docks: Mumbai's historic fishing district gets a makeover with the St+Art project



Top Stories




Cricket Scores