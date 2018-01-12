After beginning a 28-hour countdown on Thursday morning, ISRO seems all set to go ahead with the launch of the PSLV-C40/ Cartosat-2 Series mission. The mission will include ISRO's 100th satellite launch and is expected to launch at 9.29 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) which has been a workhorse for ISRO will take into orbit a total of 31 satellites, of which the Cartosat 2-series satellite and two others are Indian satellites. The 28 others are hosted by six different nations.

Based on information provided by ISRO, the Cartosat 2 series satellite is the third satellite in the Cartosat series which is made with the objective of providing high-resolution scene-specific spot imagery which will be used for Land Information System (LIS) as well as Geographical Information System (GIS)-based applications. The satellite is on the heavier side, weighing 710 kg.