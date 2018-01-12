After beginning a 28-hour countdown on Thursday morning, ISRO seems all set to go ahead with the launch of the PSLV-C40/ Cartosat-2 Series mission. The mission will include ISRO's 100th satellite launch and is expected to launch at 9.29 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) which has been a workhorse for ISRO will take into orbit a total of 31 satellites, of which the Cartosat 2-series satellite and two others are Indian satellites. The 28 others are hosted by six different nations.
Based on information provided by ISRO, the Cartosat 2 series satellite is the third satellite in the Cartosat series which is made with the objective of providing high-resolution scene-specific spot imagery which will be used for Land Information System (LIS) as well as Geographical Information System (GIS)-based applications. The satellite is on the heavier side, weighing 710 kg.
Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 09:13 AM | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018 12:27 PM
Highlights
A message to ISRO from Prime Minister Narendra Modi:
The Fourth Stage ENGINE RESTART 1 should be happening in some time.
All nanosatellites have been successfully separated.
The primary payload of the PSLV-C40, the Cartosat-2 Series Satellite has been successfully separated.
The fourth stage has been ignited, the part of the vehicle that carries the 31 satellites. The Fourth Stage Cut-off is expected to happen 16 minutes and 36.8 seconds from launch time. This will happen when the vehicle reaches an altitude of 509.365 kilometres from sea level.
Second stage separation has happened as planned and the third stage has been ignited. The separation will happen after 8 minutes and 11 minutes from lift-off.
The heat shield has also come off safely as things seem to be on course for a successful ISRO launch.
12:04 (IST)
Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Environment, Forests and Climate Change congratulates ISRO for its achievement.
10:59 (IST)
Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Environment, Forests and Climate Change congratulates ISRO for its achievement.
10:50 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, showering his praise for the ISRO team.
10:40 (IST)
A message to ISRO from Prime Minister Narendra Modi:
10:21 (IST)
The Fourth Stage ENGINE RESTART 1 should be happening in some time.
10:13 (IST)
This is the 250th deployment by ISRO.
10:09 (IST)
S Somnath, Director LPSC takes stage to explain more about PSLV-C40 as we wait for the fourth stage re-ignition.
10:06 (IST)
Next Chairman of ISRO, K. Sivan takes the stage to speak about future missions of ISRO
10:03 (IST)
ISRO is planning three consecutive launches from the second launch pad in the near future
10:02 (IST)
P Kunhikrishnan, Director SDSC SHAR takes stage from AS Kiran Kumar to explain more about the launch of PSLV-C40
10:00 (IST)
ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar takes stage to announce successful deployment of nanosatellites
09:57 (IST)
All nanosatellites have been successfully separated.
09:51 (IST)
For those joining us now, the co-passenger satellites comprise one Microsatellite and one Nanosatellite from India as well as 3 Microsatellites and 25 Nanosatellites from six countries, namely, Canada, Finland, France, Republic of Korea, UK and USA.
09:47 (IST)
The primary payload of the PSLV-C40, the Cartosat-2 Series Satellite has been successfully separated.
09:46 (IST)
We are edging closer to the separation of the Cartosat-2 Series satellite, as the fourth stage of the vehicle engine is shut off.
09:44 (IST)
The launch of the PSLV-C40/ Cartosat-2 series satellite is ISRO's first since the failure of the PSLV-C39. So far, fourth stage performance of the vehicle is absolutely normal.
09:41 (IST)
The fourth stage has been ignited, the part of the vehicle that carries the 31 satellites. The Fourth Stage Cut-off is expected to happen 16 minutes and 36.8 seconds from launch time. This will happen when the vehicle reaches an altitude of 509.365 kilometres from sea level.
09:37 (IST)
The Cartosat-2 Series Satellite Separation is expected to happen at 17 minutes and 18 seconds from lift-off at an altitude of 510.213 kilometres.
09:35 (IST)
Second stage separation has happened as planned and the third stage has been ignited. The separation will happen after 8 minutes and 11 minutes from lift-off.
09:33 (IST)
The heat shield has also come off safely as things seem to be on course for a successful ISRO launch.
09:32 (IST)
The second stage separation has been ignited and will happen after 4 minutes and 21 seconds after launch.
09:31 (IST)
The first stage separation is expected to happen at 1 minute and 48 seconds from launch.
09:29 (IST)
We have lift-off at Sriharikota.
09:28 (IST)
We are just over a minute away from the launch of the PSLV-C40/ Cartosat 2 series satellite launch.
09:27 (IST)
Based on information provided by ISRO, the total weight of all the 31 satellites carried onboard PSLV-C40 is about 1323 kg.
09:26 (IST)
There has been a small change in the launch time and the PSLV-C40 will now lift-off at 9:31 am.
09:24 (IST)
We are just 3 minutes away from launch. Weather seems to be all clear for the time being with a very mild breeze.
09:22 (IST)
The PSLV-C40 will also carry 16 nanosatellites made by the US into the sun-synchronous orbit of the Earth.
09:21 (IST)
Of the 3 Indian satellites being launched, one is the Cartosat 2 series satellite, one microsatellite and one nanosatellite.
09:19 (IST)
This will be the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's 42th flight.
08:59 (IST)
Alongside the Cartosat 2 series satellite, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle is expected to take 30 other micro and nanosatellites into orbit.
08:57 (IST)
The clock reads 8:58 am and we are exactly half an hour away from ISRO launching the PSLV-C40/ Cartosat 2 series satellite into the Earth's orbit.