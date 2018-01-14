ASSOCIATE
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in New Delhi; Narendra Modi welcomes counterpart at airport

India PTI Jan 14, 2018 14:29:15 IST

New Delhi: Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived in New Delhi on a six-day visit.

Modi received Netanyahu at the airport.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu . AP

He welcomed Netanyahu with a hug upon his arrival.

During the visit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive dialogue on a variety of issues.

The two will shortly attend a solemn ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial New Delhi this afternoon to mark the formal renaming of the Teen Murti Chowk as the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.

The two leaders will also lay a wreath, and sign the visitor's book at the memorial, official sources said.

Follow LIVE updates of the state visit here


Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 14:29 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 14:29 PM

