Irfan Dar's killing: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrests man in murder case of Territorial Army jawan

Srinagar: Police said on Wednesday it has cracked the murder case of Territorial Army jawan Irfan Dar, who was abducted and killed by militants last month, by arresting a person from south Kashmir's Shopian district. A search is on for three militants in connection with the case.

The gruesome murder of Sepoy Irfan Dar, who was working with 175 Territorial Army, has been worked out and one of the co-conspirators identified as Muzamil, a resident of Shirmal, has been arrested by Shopian Police, a police spokesman said in Srinagar.

Dar's bullet-ridden body was recovered from village Wuthmula on 25 November and consequently police registered a case and started investigations.

The spokesman said the investigation conducted so far has found that militants — Saddam Padder and Bilal Mohand — both residents of Heff, Touseef, a resident of Gadbugh, and a newly-recruited unidentified militant along with arrested accused Muzamil hatched a criminal conspiracy to kill Dar.

In pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, the spokesman said, on November 24, Muzamil went to the native village of Irfan and took him to Wuthmula where the above mentioned militants were already present in a nearby orchard.

The militants came out from the orchard and fired at Dar, killing him on the spot, he said. After executing the gruesome murder, all of them fled from the spot, the spokesman said.

He said police, on the basis of evidence available, could unearth the entire chain of conspiracy and nabbed accused Muzamil. Police is on a look-out for the other three militants and necessary legal proceedings are in progress to complete the investigation, the spokesman said.