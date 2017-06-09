Iran releases 25 fishermen detained since March 2017, says Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that Iran has released 25 Indian fishermen who were detained with their Bahraini boats.

In a series of tweets Sushma Swaraj said that,

I am happy to inform that 25 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were detained by Iranian Coast Guards since March 2017 /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

with 5 Bahraini boats have been released and repatriated to Bahrain. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

I appreciate the relentless efforts of Indian Embassy in Tehran for securing their release. /3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

The Indian Expresshad reported that the fishermen, working for some Baharainians, were detained for entering the Iranian waters without permission. They were said to be confined to their boats since their arrest on 22 September.

A report in The Hindu had stated that, 22 Indian fisherman are still in custody of Iran. They were arrested between August 2016 and January 2017.