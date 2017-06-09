You are here:
Iran releases 25 fishermen detained since March 2017, says Sushma Swaraj

IndiaFP StaffJun, 09 2017 12:05:46 IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that Iran has released 25 Indian fishermen who were detained with their Bahraini boats.

In a series of tweets Sushma Swaraj said that,

The Indian Expresshad reported that the fishermen, working for some Baharainians, were detained for entering the Iranian waters without permission. They were said to be confined to their boats since their arrest on 22 September.

 

A report in The Hindu had stated that, 22 Indian fisherman are still in custody of Iran. They were arrested between August 2016 and January 2017.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 11:43 am | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 12:05 pm

