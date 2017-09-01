INX Media case: Supreme Court seeks CBI response to Karti Chidambaram's plea against lookout notice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the CBI response to a plea by Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, against a lookout notice issued against him in a corruption case.

Karti told the apex court that he had appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) twice and sought dismissal of the lookout circular.

The top court had on 18 August directed Karti to appear before the CBI for questioning on 23 August in a matter relating to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media in 2007.

Seeking the CBI's response, a bench of chief justice Dipak Misra, justice AM Khanwilkar and justice DY Chandrachud asked the agency to submit the material related to Karti's questioning.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the bench not to record in its order the direction to produce the material relating to Karti's questioning as he assured the court that they would place before it the material on the next hearing.

"Don't record. I will show you... I assure to place before you... don't record," Mehta told the bench.

Karti told the bench that he was questioned for eight hours on 23 August and for seven hours on 28 August and was asked about 100 questions.

Taking a jibe at the CBI over its claim that Karti had bank accounts in various places including abroad, senior counsel Gopal Subramanium said the agency, during two days of questioning, did not ask him even one question about these accounts.

Seeking the dismissal of the lookout circular, he referred to an earlier Delhi high court order that said that lookout circulars could be issued only against persons deliberately evading arrest or not appearing before the probe agencies.

Subramanium told the apex court that the lookout circular was issued in "rarest of rare cases" and the circular against his client "seriously encroaches on (his) fundamental rights".

The senior counsel said the subject matter of inquiry was not Karti but his father and Congress leader P Chidambram who was the finance minister when the FIPB clearance was given to INX Media in 2007.

He told the court that the entire matter relates to a listed company in which Karti held 0.75% shares and the overseas property he bought in view of his daughter's education.

Karti, in his affidavit, told the court that "... I have also provided various documents to the CBI during the course of questioning (as requested by them). These documents include a list of bank accounts, a list of companies in which my family members and I are shareholders and directors and details of all the assets held by my family members and I".

Karti said that while his questioning by the CBI was on, the agency was "giving the press the live updates on my questioning and had been falsely claiming that I was not cooperating with them".