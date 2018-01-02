INX Media case: ED summons Karti Chidambaram to record his statement on 11 January

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance accorded to INX Media in 2007, an official said on Tuesday.

Karti Chidambaram has been asked to appear at the ED headquarters in New Delhi on 11 January and record his statement before ED officials probing the case.

The ED had registered a money laundering case against him in May 2017.

Karti Chidambaram is also booked in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR which mentions names of INX media and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea — both accused in the Sheena Bora murder case — and others.

He is facing a probe for his alleged role in facilitating the 2007 Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd when his father was the then union finance minister.

He is alleged to have received Rs 3.5 crore from Mumbai-based INX media, now 9X Media, for helping it get FIPB clearance when it was run by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.