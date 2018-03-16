INX Media case: Delhi High Court reserves order on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea after hearing prosecution, defence arguments

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved order on the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

Justice SP Garg reserved order on the bail plea after hearing arguments from prosecution as well as defence counsel.

Karti Chidambaram's counsel told the court that his client has been co-operative during the investigation.

Countering his claim, the Central Bureau of Investigation contended that he did not co-operate and has tried to influence witnesses in the case. However, the agency did not disclose the name of witnesses.

The CBI said that if the junior Chidambaram is released on bail, then he might try to hamper investigation in the case.

The special court on Monday sent Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till 24 March.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested in February for allegedly taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister in the United Progressive Alliance government.