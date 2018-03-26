INX Media case: Delhi court remands Peter Mukerjea to five-day CBI custody till 31 March

Delhi's Patiala House court sent former media baron Peter Mukerjea to five-day CBI custody for his involvement in INX Media case till 31 March on Monday, media reports said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought the custody of Peter, Times Now reported.

#Delhi's Patiala House court sends Peter Mukerjea to CBI custody till 31st March in connection with the #INXMediaCase — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

Earlier, on Sunday, CBI officials had taken Mukerjea, who has been lodged in the Arthur Road jail in the Sheena Bora murder case, to New Delhi for interrogation in the INX Media case, which also involves Karti Chidambaram. On 23 March, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Karti in the INX Media case.

"The Delhi court had issued a production warrant against Peter, and directed that he be produced before it. The Mumbai court has allowed the warrant, so he will be taken to Delhi between 26 March and 3 April," a CBI official had said. Indrani Mukerjea, Peter's wife and the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was arrested in the INX Media case in February.

The CBI had, on 20 March, moved a petition before the special CBI court conducting the trial in the murder case and said that the central agency needed to interrogate Mukerjea in the INX Media case registered at New Delhi.

The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against INX Media, the Mukerjeas and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

INX Media is accused of violating the FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius. Meanwhile, the trial of the Sheena Bora murder case continues before special judge JC Jagdale in New Delhi, Hindustan Times had reported.

With inputs from PTI