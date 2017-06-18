You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. International Yoga Day: Aspiring Uttarakhand soldiers to perform special 'sainik yoga'

International Yoga Day: Aspiring Uttarakhand soldiers to perform special 'sainik yoga'

IndiaPTIJun, 18 2017 19:40:57 IST

Dehradun: Those who aspire to become soldiers from Uttarakhand will take part in a special yoga session to be held here on International Yoga Day on 21 June.

Narendra Modi performs yoga with others to mark the International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, June 21, 2015. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Named Sainik Yoga, it will help aspiring soldiers concentrate better on their target in the battlefield and serve the nation better, yoga teacher Chandrani Mona Singh, who will conduct the session, said.

The event will be inaugurated by former MP Tarun Vijay at Lord Venkateshwara Kalyan Mandapam near the secretariat in Dehradun.

"Every posture of a soldier is a yoga posture — holding the arms, zeroing in on the enemy positions, targeting the infiltrators and hoisting the Tricolour after attaining victory — and it all demands highest level of concentration and a winning confidence that Yoga gives them," the former MP said.

"Hence, it has been named Sainik Yoga which shall blend spiritualism with the soldier spirit. That's the spirit of 'Sant' and 'Sipahi', since ages in the country," he added.


Published Date: Jun 18, 2017 07:40 pm | Updated Date: Jun 18, 2017 07:40 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores