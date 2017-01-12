INS Khanderi, India's second Scorpene class submarine launched in Mumbai

Khanderi was launched at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Thursday. PTI
Khanderi has superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack with torpedoes as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles whilst underwater or on surface. PTI
Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre presided over the function to initiate the launch. PTI
Khanderi is the second of the six submarines being built at MDL in collaboration with M/s DCNS of France, as part of Project 75 of Indian Navy. PTI