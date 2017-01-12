You are here:
INS Khanderi, India's second Scorpene class submarine launched in Mumbai

FP Staff Jan, 12 2017 17:19:26 IST
Khanderi was launched at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Thursday. PTI

Khanderi has superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack with torpedoes as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles whilst underwater or on surface. PTI

Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre presided over the function to initiate the launch. PTI

Khanderi is the second of the six submarines being built at MDL in collaboration with M/s DCNS of France, as part of Project 75 of Indian Navy. PTI

