Infosys techie Ilayaraja Arunachalam found dead in Chennai; family suspects murder

An Infosys employee was found dead in company’s office premises in Chennai on Tuesday night.

Ilayaraja Arunachalam (30), from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, was last seen at his Mahindra World City premises on the outskirts of Chennai on Monday by his colleagues, but he never returned home. Later in the evening, his wife Revathy filed a police complaint following which police launched a search operation.

His naked body was found in the company’s dormitory, which is generally used by employees to take rest. Kancheepuram SP Santosh Hadimani was quoted as saying in The Indian Express, “He entered the dormitory around 8.15 pm on Monday. He did not return after he had left for work on Monday morning. We found his body at 11 pm on Tuesday. There were no injury marks on his body. No suicide note has been found".

His body was later sent for post-mortem at the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital.

While police are yet to confirm the cause of death, the family suspected it to be murder. They protested outside the hospital demanding action against the suspects. The Indian Express also reported that the hospital's preliminary report suggests that the deceased could have been strangulated.

This incident raises a serious question of security in software companies. In January, Infosys employee Rasila Raju was found dead in her Pune office, following which Infosys had assured that it would revamp its security measures across its campuses.

According to the Business Standard report, Infosys said in a statement that the company would extend necessary support to the family.