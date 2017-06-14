You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Inebriated Pakistani national nabbed by BSF while crossing border in Ferozepur

Inebriated Pakistani national nabbed by BSF while crossing border in Ferozepur

IndiaPTIJun, 14 2017 15:05:23 IST

Ferozepur: BSF personnel have nabbed an inebriated Pakistani national who crossed the international border in Ferozepur sector, an official said on Wednesday.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Identified as Mohamad Islam (32) of Bashirwala village in Pakistan, the Pakistani national was spotted by a BSF jawan late Tuesday night. He was crossing the international border and coming towards the Indian side, the official said.

BSF personnel apprehended the intruder, who was in an inebriated condition.

"He was not in a condition to reveal much information at the time of his arrest. Further investigations in the case are under progress," he said.

Last week, a Bangladeshi national was apprehended from an area close to the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur sector.


Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 03:05 pm | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 03:05 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 15BAN Vs IND
2Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores