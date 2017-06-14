Inebriated Pakistani national nabbed by BSF while crossing border in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: BSF personnel have nabbed an inebriated Pakistani national who crossed the international border in Ferozepur sector, an official said on Wednesday.

Identified as Mohamad Islam (32) of Bashirwala village in Pakistan, the Pakistani national was spotted by a BSF jawan late Tuesday night. He was crossing the international border and coming towards the Indian side, the official said.

BSF personnel apprehended the intruder, who was in an inebriated condition.

"He was not in a condition to reveal much information at the time of his arrest. Further investigations in the case are under progress," he said.

Last week, a Bangladeshi national was apprehended from an area close to the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur sector.