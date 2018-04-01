Indore building collapse: 10 dead, 2 injured; Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Ten people including two women died while two others were injured as a three-story dilapidated building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in Indore, Madhya Pradesh around 10 pm on Saturday night. The building housed MS Hotel, a lodge-cum-eatery.

#Visuals -- At least 8 dead and 7 people rescued after the building of a private hotel collapsed in Indore. Rescue operations are underway pic.twitter.com/SCZEGguJTG — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 1, 2018

The building collapsed as it was around 60 years old and in a bad shape, Choti Gwaltoli police station inspector Sanju Kamle told PTI on Sunday.

“We rushed 12 people to the hospital. Doctors there declared ten dead since [Saturday] night,” he said, adding, two women were among the dead.

Eyewitness accounts claimed that the dilapidated structure came crashing down after a speeding car hit the building, according to News18. The police, however, has not confirmed it. When Kamle was asked whether the collapse was caused after a car crashed into the main pillar of the building bringing it down like a pack of cards, he said investigations are on.



The police had to reportedly use mild force to disperse the crowd which had gathered on the spot after the building collapsed.

As per NDTV, till 7 am on Sunday two to five people were feared trapped under the debris. The TV news channel also claimed that nine people had been evacuated so far. Two persons, who were injured in the incident, are being treated at the government MY Hospital.

Superintendent of MY Hospital, VS Paul, told PTI on Saturday night that seven injured were brought to the hospital and the treatment of three persons was underway.

ANI tweeted visuals of the site of the accident:

Early morning visuals from #Indore building collapse site, the incident has claimed 10 lives. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rFOLYGMADO — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018

Police said while the rescue operation was still underway. It will take another hour to remove the debris, Kamle added.

Shivraj Chouhan announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted his condolences and said: "We are monitoring the rescue effort. I pray that everyone survives and those wounded recover soon."

इंदौर के सरवटे बस स्टैंड के पास हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। बचाव कार्य सहित पूरी स्थिति पर हमारी नजर है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि सभी सकुशल हों और घायल शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 31, 2018

Chouhan also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of deceased, and Rs. 50,000 each for those injured, reported CNN-News18.

With inputs from PTI