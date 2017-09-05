India's secular fabric being changed to create Hindu Rashtra, says Tripura CM Manik Sarkar

Agartala: Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar on Tuesday alleged that there were efforts to change the country's secular fabric to create a "Hindu Rashtra".

"Those who betrayed India's Independence movement and acted as agents of the then British government are now active to change the secular fabric of the country and form a Hindu Rashtra," he said at a Teachers' Day function but did not name any organisation or party.

Sarkar said his party (CPM) was not against Hindus or Hinduism or any religion.

"The country should be for all people irrespective of religion, caste and creed," he said, adding that democracy and secularism, which are the mainstays of the country are now under attack.

Sarkar also expressed dismay over education being turned into business enterprises.

"Educational managements are now privatised as a result of which it has turned into a business, which is disastrous for the people," he said.

Sarkar handed over this year's Pandit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Award, the state government's highest award for a teacher to renowned educationist and writer, Aparajita Roy.