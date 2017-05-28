India's indigenous submarine Kalvari successfully test-fires torpedo; Arun Jaitley congratulates team

You are here:
IndiaPTIMay, 28 2017 23:47:33 IST

Mumbai: The country's first indigenously built Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari has conducted successful test-fire of a torpedo.

File image of INS Kalvari on floating day. Image Courtesy: Indian Navy

Finance minister Arun Jaitley congratulated the scientists and engineers who worked on the project. He tweeted:

Jaitley added that the indigenously built stealth submarine will soon add potent underwater capability to the Indian Navy.

As part of the ongoing sea trials, the test-fire took place on 26 May, an official release said.

The submarine is being built by the Mazagaon Docks Limited (MDL) at Mumbai. As part of the project, MDL will build a total of six submarines, it said.


Published Date: May 28, 2017 11:47 pm | Updated Date: May 28, 2017 11:47 pm

