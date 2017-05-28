India's indigenous submarine Kalvari successfully test-fires torpedo; Arun Jaitley congratulates team

Mumbai: The country's first indigenously built Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari has conducted successful test-fire of a torpedo.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley congratulated the scientists and engineers who worked on the project. He tweeted:

Congratulations to our scientists, engineers on successfully test firing torpedo from the first indigenously built Scorpene Class Submarine — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 27, 2017

Jaitley added that the indigenously built stealth submarine will soon add potent underwater capability to the Indian Navy.

As part of the ongoing sea trials, the test-fire took place on 26 May, an official release said.

The submarine is being built by the Mazagaon Docks Limited (MDL) at Mumbai. As part of the project, MDL will build a total of six submarines, it said.