India's fiscal deficit reaches 96 percent of FY target in October | Reuters

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported a fiscal deficit of 5.25 trillion rupees ($81.36 billion) for April-October, or 96.1 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018. A Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/IllustrationThe deficit was 79.3 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago. Net tax receipts in the first seven months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 6.34 trillion rupees, government data showed on Thursday. ($1 = 64.5275 Indian rupees)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.