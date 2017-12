The Indian Railways on Monday flagged off the country's first air-conditioned suburban local train in Mumbai, 150 years after the first suburban local was hauled by a steam engine in 1867, officials said.

The Christmas and the pre-New Year bonanza saw the first AC local's maiden run for the media, officials, some political party activists and commuters between Borivali and Churchgate on the Western Railway.

Though a public holiday, there were several hundreds of curious and wide-eyed commuters who crowded the Borivali station and other stations en route to gawk at the new train service. The Western Railways will be running six daily services (three in each direction) on an experimental basis between 26 December and 29 December, and start full-fledged operations from 1 January, 2018. There will 12 daily services (six up and six down) from 1 January onwards.

According to the Western Railway chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar, six return services shall be operated on the suburban sector at regular intervals on all weekdays, with the weekend kept free for maintenance purposes.

Schedule of experimental services (between 26 December to 29 December):

Start station Departure time Destination station Arrival time Type of service Churchgate 9:30 Borivali 10:17 fast train Churchgate 11:15 Borivali 12:02 fast train Churchgate 13:16 Borivali 13:57 fast train Borivali 10:20 Churchgate 11:01 fast train Borivali 12:24 Churchgate 13:13 fast train Borivali 14:11 Churchgate 15:11 fast train

Schedule of full-fledged services from 1 January 2018 onwards:

From Departure To Arrival Status Mahalaxmi 6.58 Borivali 7.5 Slow train Churchgate 8.54 Virar 10.13 Fast train Churchgate 11.5 Virar 13.05 Fast train Churchgate 14.55 Virar 16.12 Fast train Churchgate 17.49 Borivali 18.41 Fast train Churchgate 19.49 Virar 21.15 Fast train Borivali 7.54 Churchgate 8.5 Fast train Virar 10.22 Churchgate 11.46 Fast train Virar 13.18 Churchgate 14.44 Fast train Virar 16.22 Churchgate 17.42 Fast train Borivali 18.55 Churchgate 19.44 Fast train Virar 21.24 Churchgate 22.48 Fast train

As per current plans, of these 12 daily services, eight will be operated as 'fast trains' on the congested Churchgate-Virar (Palghar) sector (originating at Churchgate and terminating at Virar and vice versa), three will run between Churchgate-Borivali halting only at major stations, while one will run between Mahalaxmi-Borivali will ply as a slow service halting at all stations.

The Western Railway has also announced an introductory fare to lure commuters to the new, 'cool' style of commuting, with the fare to be 1.2 times the cost of a first class one-way regular ticket. The fare will be later increased to 1.3 times of a first class one-way regular ticket.

There will be weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets available at 5.0 times, 7.5 times and 10 times the fare of regular first class ticket rates, for the time-being, besides a 5 percent GST and other applicable charges.

During the discounted period, a monthly pass will costs Rs 570 between Churchgate to Mumbai Central, according to Hindustan Times. The monthly pass for the entire stretch between Chruchgate and Virar will costs Rs 2,040 during that period.

According to NDTV, the fortnightly season ticket starts at Rs 430 going up to Rs 1,555 till Virar. The monthly pass will cost between Rs 570 and Rs 820 (till Bandra) to Rs 1,240 (till Andheri) to Rs 1,640 (till Borivali), and Rs. 2,040 till Virar, added the report.

Each local train has room for a total of 5,964 people, with the seating capacity for 1,028 and standing space for 4,936, according to Western Railways.

According to The Indian Express report, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will ensure the safety of the commuters with the presence of RPF constables in each coach.

The coaches will also be equipped with a GPS-based passenger information system with audio-visual indication of stations for driver-passenger communication, added the report.

At the time of inauguration of first local AC service, education Minister Vinod Tawde, MP Kirit Somaiyya and Mumbai BJP president Aashish Shelar, MLA Manisha Chaudhari, MLC Bhai Girkar and other local leaderrs were present At Borivali station.

Presently, the Western Railway operates 1,355 suburban services daily transporting around 3.5 million passengers with 89 rakes in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. On May 5, 1992, the Western Railway introduced the world's first Ladies Special trains.

The suburban rakes had only four coaches initially, and were later upgraded to nine rakes in 1958. Later as passenger increased, the Werstern Railway converted all rakes to 12 cars in 1990, and then introduced the first 15-car rakes in 2009.

With inputs from IANS