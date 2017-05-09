Indian woman who sought refuge at Indian High Commission in Islamabad to be repatriated after formalities

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday said that an Indian woman who sought refuge in the Indian High Commission here after arriving in Pakistan to marry, will be repatriated after all legalities are completed.

Uzma, 20, had sought refuge at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week and asked to be repatriated to India after coming to know that Tahir Ali, a resident of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa whom she married, was already married with four children.

During a court hearing on Monday, Uzma alleged that Ali had forced her to enter a marriage contract at gunpoint and subsequently subjected her to physical and sexual abuse. He also confiscated her documents, she claimed, adding that she was not under any sort of pressure while recording her statement.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Uzma's case was currently being heard in court and she will only be able to return once all legal requirements are complete.

Zakaria added that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had also requested the Foreign Office for details of Uzma's marriage to Ali.

The next hearing of Uzma's case is on 11 July.