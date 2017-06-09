Indian troops kill five militants in Baramulla, foil major infiltration plan

You are here:
IndiaIANSJun, 09 2017 19:36:10 IST

Srinagar: A major infiltration bid was foiled on Friday as troops killed five militants seeking to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, a defence official said.

"Five terrorists have been killed by the army in Uri sector of the LoC where a major infiltration bid has been foiled," said defence ministry spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

"The operation against the terrorists is still going on," he added.

On Thursday, the army had killed three militants in Naugam sector of the LoC in Kupwara district as they foiled an infiltration attempt.

A soldier was also killed in the Naugam operation.


