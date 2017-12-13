Indian Railways' vendors can now track status of bills online, get paid within 30 days

New Delhi: Vendors of Indian Railways can now track the status of their bills and get paid within 30 days of generating receipts through an online system introduced by the national transporter to enhance transparency in the processing and settlement of bills.

Under the system, the vendor or contractor need to register with the online IT platform developed in-house by CRIS, New Delhi called Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS).

"The registration enables the vendor/agencies to see their bill status with dates through various stages of processing of bills, the stage at which these are lying, the amount for which passed and other details. The history feature is also available so that a vendor can see the history of the bills submitted," said a railway official.

"All bills will be settled within 30 days of their receipt," the official said.

Bill tracking facility is also available to the vendors/contractors of goods and services.

Detailed user manuals have also been uploaded on the site for easy access and are available on the learning centre link of the home page of IREPS to help vendors go through the process of registration.