Indian Railways to make all stations 100 percent LED lit by April 2018 to reduce power consumption

New Delhi: In an eco-friendly measure to cut power consumption, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said it planned to make all stations cent percent LED lit by 31 March, 2018.

The Railways said it was actively working to provide 100 percent LED lighting for energy needs in railway staff colonies, stations, and platforms.

"Ministry of Railways has decided to make all railway stations 100 percent LED lit by the end of the current financial year by 31 March, 2018. It is a huge initiative to provide energy efficient lighting which will eventually greatly help in the conservation of environment as well," it said in a statement.

LED or light-emitting diode bulbs are more energy efficient and have a longer lifespan than traditional lamps.

Until November 2017, about 3,500 railway stations had already been provided with cent percent LED lights. About 20 lakh such lights were installed.

The initiative will reduce consumption by about 10 percent of the total energy being utilised for its non-traction uses, conserving about 240 million units of electricity, which will save the Railways about Rs 180 crore annually, it said.

The Railways has also issued directives to Zonal Railways to provide LED light fittings to residential quarters.

Zonal Railways had distributed about 20 lakh LED lights to railway staff till October, 2017, under the government's Domestic Efficient Lighting Programme (DELP) Scheme.

The national transporter also aims at providing these lights on all coaches/EMUs. Already, the lights in 1300 non-AC second-class and 3-tier sleeper coaches have been fully converted to LED.