Indian Railways installs LED lights in all stations across zones, achieves target day before 31 March deadline

New Delhi: The Railways on Saturday said it had achieved its target of installing LED lights across its network on Friday, a move that would help the national transporter save Rs 50 crore per annum in electricity bills.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had initially set the target of achieving 100-percent LED lighting by 31 March, 2019. Subsequently, the deadline was revised to 31 March, 2018.

"As per the direction and guidance of the minister of railways, concerted effort of the railway board and zonal railways, Indian Railways has achieved 100 percent provision of LED lights in all the stations on 30.3.18," a statement from the railway ministry said.

It added that the move would help the railways save Rs 50 crore per annum in electricity bills and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 60,000 ton.

"The target was completed one day before. South central railway was the first railway to complete the work, followed by the other zonal railways," the statement said.