Indian Railways announces 1,899 vacancies; apply at rrcecr.gov.in

The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) of Indian Railways has announced 1,899 vacancies and started the recruitment process for hiring apprentices; the details of which are on its official website rrcecr.gov.in

According to News18, the ECR plans to engage 1898 candidates for apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested candidates may apply before 5 pm on 28 February. Anyone between the age of 15 to 24 years may apply.

The vacancies are for posts in Danapur, Dhanbad, Mughalsarai and Samastipur division, The Indian Express reported. The candidate must have cleared Matriculation/Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks in total, from recognised board and ITI in relevant trade, according to the report.

Steps to apply