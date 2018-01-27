Indian Railway launches first touch-screen inquiry systems for passengers at New Delhi station

New Delhi: The Railways on 26 January launched a one-of-its-kind touch-screen kiosk as a single-point inquiry station for answering all queries of passengers including about navigation for accessing various facilities available at the New Delhi railway station.

Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani launched the 'Rail Yatri Guide Kiosk' at the station, designed by the Delhi division. The system comprises touch-screen kiosks with a 40-inch display of 3D-digitized railway station map and helps the passenger at the touch of the screen.

"In all, 15 such kiosks will be provided at New Delhi station over next two months and gradually this system will be proliferated over major railway stations of the Indian Railways," Lohani said.

The national transporter also took a trip down memory lane on Friday bringing alive the magic of steam-hauled trains. Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain took a ride on the Fairy Queen hauled two-coach train, the Ganrajya Express from the New Delhi railway station to the Delhi Junction station.