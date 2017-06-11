Indian, Pakistani troops trade heavy fire at LoC in Rajouri, no casualties reported yet

Jammu: Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on Sunday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said.

"Pakistan army initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Rajouri district's Bhimber Gali sector at 9.45 am," defence ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.

"The firing is going on and our forces are effectively retaliating," he said.

Sunday's incident comes after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling and firing on Saturday evening in three areas of Poonch district's Krishna Ghati sector.

"They first initiated small arms and automatic gunfire, but later used 82 mm mortars," the spokesman added.