Indian, Pakistani armies trade heavy fire across LoC in Kashmir's Poonch district

IndiaIANS28 Dec, 2017 13:55:13 IST

Jammu: Indian and Pakistani armies on Thursday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

Representational image. PTI

The Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing in Degwar area, defence ministry sources said.

"Using small arms, automatics and mortars they targeted military and civilian facilities in Degwar. It started at 6:30 am. Indian positions retaliated effectively and strongly," the defence sources said.

Tensions heightened between India and Pakistan on the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after four Indian soldiers, including a Major, were killed by the Pakistani army on 23 December in Keri area of Rajouri district.


The Indian Army carried out a retaliatory action on Monday when a group of five soldiers went 300 to 500 metres into Pakistan controlled territory across the LoC and killed three Pakistani soldiers in Rawalakot area.


Published Date: Dec 28, 2017 01:55 pm | Updated Date: Dec 28, 2017 01:55 pm



