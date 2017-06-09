You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Indian Navy chief Sunil Lanba to discuss defence, security in Israel ahead of Narendra Modi's visit

Indian Navy chief Sunil Lanba to discuss defence, security in Israel ahead of Narendra Modi's visit

IndiaPTIJun, 09 2017 14:33:14 IST

Indian Navy chief Sunil Lanba will travel to Israel next week to discuss a range of issues concerning defence and security with its three service chiefs and other high-ranking officials.

File image of Indian Navy chief Sunil Lanba. News18

File image of Indian Navy chief Sunil Lanba. News18

Lanba's 12-15 June tour comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the West Asian country scheduled for next month.

Apart from the three defence chiefs, Lanba is also expected to meet Israeli defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, an official spokesperson said.

Israel is a major arms supplier to India.

The navy chief, who is also the chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, said on Thursday that Israel and India enjoyed an "in-depth defence relationship and the two sides will exchange notes", but did not elaborate on his visit.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 02:33 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 02:33 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
2Jun 11IND Vs SA
3Jun 12SL Vs PAK
4Jun 14A1 Vs B2
5Jun 15A2 Vs B1
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores