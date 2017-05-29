Indian Navy carries out relief operations in flood-hit Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Medical teams, boats and supplies were deployed in Sri Lanka by the Indian Navy on Monday as relief operations continued in the worst floods faced by the island nation since 2003, killing 164 while 104 people are still reported missing.

Indian Naval ships INS Kirch, INS Jalashwa and INS Shardul from Southern Command were despatched on 27 and 28 May with relief material and aid by the Indian Navy.

Naval ships are also standing by for possible requirements of more relief operations, as cyclone Mora that wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka is set to hit Chittagong in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

On Monday, nine Gemini boats, 28 divers, seven medical officers and 16 medical assistants, along with medical supplies, were deployed.

The Indian Navy also has over 1,300 water purification kits, 3,000 water bottles and the ships have plants with a capacity of purifying 3,000 liters of water per day.

Two Chetak and one UH3H helicopters will be used as required, Navy officials said.

Over 400,000 people have been affected by the torrential rain and strong winds that started on 24 May and over 100,000 people were relocated, Xinhua news agency reported.