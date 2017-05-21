Indian national arrested in Pakistan, sent to judicial remand for not having travel documents

Days after Pakistan received a setback in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice at The Hague, an Indian national was arrested on Sunday in Islamabad for allegedly not carrying travel documents, according to a media report.

Indian national arrested in Islamabad allegedly over incomplete travel documents, case filed under Article 14 of the Foreign Act: Pak media pic.twitter.com/9CVvBD6RSQ — ANI (@ANI_news) May 21, 2017

The Indian man was arrested from F-8 area of Islamabad by the Margalla Police for not having complete travel documents,Samaa TV reported. Republic TV identified the man as Mumbai resident Sheikh Nabi.

According to PTI, a case has been filed against the Indian national under Article 14 of the Pakistan Foreign Act. He has been sent to jail on judicial remand, the report said.

An official of the Indian High Commission, however, said that the mission does not have any information about the arrest so far.

As for Jadhav, a former Indian naval soldier was sentenced to death in March 2017. His case is currently being heard at the International Court of Justice. Jadhav, who Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on 3 March 2016 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Jadhav's case is the latest flashpoint in the tensions between Pakistan and India.

With inputs from PTI