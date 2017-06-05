Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal seeks CBI probe for physical harassment in Tihar

New Delhi: Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, sentenced to death in a blast case, on Monday moved to court seeking a CBI probe into alleged human rights violations at the Tihar Central Jail.

The court sought a response from the jail authorities by 8 June on the convict's plea.

Bhatkal alleged physical harassment in the prison, while urging the court to direct a probe by the CBI and the Anti Corruption Branch in this regard.

In his plea, moved through his lawyer MS Khan, the convict alleged that he had been kept in isolation for the last four months, due to which he was suffering from mental and psychological problems.

He also claimed that he was denied proper medical aid, food and water and was facing problems during the ongoing Ramzan.

Bhatkal was sentenced to death by an NIA court in December last year in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin blasts case in Hyderabad. He is at present in judicial custody in connection with several other terror-related cases.