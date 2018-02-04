Co-Sponsor
Indian mission in Nigeria monitoring case of missing merchant vessel carrying 22 Indians, says MEA

India PTI Feb 04, 2018 15:36:25 IST

New Delhi: The Indian mission in Abuja is in touch with authorities in Nigeria and Benin about a ship carrying 22 Indians believed to have gone missing in the Gulf of Guinea, the External Affairs Ministry has said.

"A merchant vessel Marine Express (oil tanker), owned by Mumbai-based Anglo Eastern shipping company with 22 Indian nationals on-board, is presumably missing off the coast of Benin in the Gulf of Guinea," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The India mission in Nigeria was in touch with the authorities concerned and the situation was being constantly monitored, the MEA said.


