Indian government planning to digitally map addresses in a six-character alpha-numeric string

The Indian government is planning to digitally map addresses and provide a six-character alphanumeric digital address to postal addresses. The plan is to be tested at three location in the country, two in Delhi and one in Noida. Private mapping company MapMyIndia is helping the government in the pilot program.

Both residential and professional addresses will be digitally mapped by the government. It is also planning to expand the program across the country, once it's successfully tested at these locations.

According to a report in The Times of India the obtained digital addresses will be linked to other details including property title, ownership, property tax records, and information on utilities such as electricity, water and gas.

Rakesh Verma, the MD of the company mapping the locations said that the e-mapping of address will help travellers and commuters to reach the exact doorstep and will also save money, time and fuel for various organisation including e-commerce platforms.

The program is handled by the Department of Posts which comes under the Ministry of Communication.

MapMyIndia, the company helping the government in this initiative has partnered with ISRO to get effective mapping coordinates from national satellite imagery service ‘Bhuvan’.

The e-address can be used with the existing postal address too and the postal department will assist the company by providing data, verification process and communicating with the ground staff. The report also mentioned that all the private data related to the project will remain with the postal department.