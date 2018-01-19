Indian forces 'well prepared' to contain ceasefire violations by Pakistan, says Subhash Bhamre

New Delhi: Amid heavy shelling by Pakistani forces on the border, union minister Subhash Bhamre said on Friday said Indian forces know "what to do" and are "well prepared" to contain any ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The remarks came hours after two civilians were killed and three others injured as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled civilian areas and Border Out Posts for the second consecutive day on Friday along the IB in Jammu and Samba districts.

"Our forces know what to do. Government is sensitive and our forces are well prepared. They have been giving a befitting reply," the minister of state for defence said.

Indian forces are able to "tackle any eventuality" and "safeguard the motherland", he said, adding that at the same time, they "stop cross border infiltration" that has been "unfortunately going on".

He said the end to the standoff in Doka la was the "victory of our leadership."