Indian diaspora is largest in the world, US remains top destination for migrants: World Migration Report 2018

The Indian diaspora is the largest in the world, with over 15 million migrants from India living abroad, according to the World Migration Report 2018 published by the International Organisation for Migration, the United Nations migration agency.

Because the country has the largest number of migrants abroad, India also receives the highest amount in remittances ($68.91 billion). The largest migration corridor is from India to UAE, where 3.5 million Indians were residing in 2015.

The United States remained the top destination for migrants in the world in 2015, with 46.6 million migrants moving to the US in that year. However, that was much before Donald Trump took over as president.

A disturbing fact is that those under 18 years of age made up 51 percent of refugees in 2016.

Here's a look at the key statistics from the World Migration Report 2018: