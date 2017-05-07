Indian delegation including Congress leader Manish Tewari to visit Israel ahead of Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, an Indian delegation, including Congress leader Manish Tewari, will be in Tel Aviv for three days to attend conferences on security issues beginning on Monday, a statement said.

The delegation has been invited by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv, National Nuclear Security Administration and Centre for Global Security Research, according to the statement from the office of Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill, who is also part of the delegation.

The members of the Indian delegation will speak on security and economic issues facing the Middle East and South Asian countries.

The delegation also comprises National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's son and Indian Foundation Director Shaurya Doval, and other individuals having expertise on security issues, said the statement.

Efraim Halevy, a former head of Mossad, will address the Indian delegation.

The Indian delegation is also expected to visit the Golan Heights and the Lebanese border, the statement said.

Modi is expected to visit Israel while returning from G-20 Summit in Hamburg (Germany) to be held July 7-8.