Indian Coast guards arrest 15 Pakistani fishermen, seize two boats in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen and seized two of their boats after they allegedly ventured into Indian waters off Gujarat coast, an official release said.

The two Pakistani fishing boats- Al Najab and Al Siddique were detected by a Coast Guard ship during a routine patrol late Wednesday evening.

Based on the information sent by the Coast Guard ship, an interceptor vessel was dispatched to the location, which was around 35 nautical miles off Mitha Port of Kutch, a defence release stated.

"The CG Interceptor vessel apprehended the two Pakistani boats, Al Najab and Al Siddique, along with 15 crew members around 35 nautical miles off Mitha Port," the release said. "The boats as well as the fishermen are currently being brought ashore and will be handed over to the police for further investigation," it added.